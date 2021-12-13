Show You Care
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse

Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel mug shot(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Steven Alan Vogel, who was found guilty of Murder in the first degree and guilty of abuse of the corpse of Michael Williams, was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 5 years.

Officials in Jasper County found Williams’ body burning in a roadside ditch back on September 16th and quickly ruled the case a homicide. Investigators say Vogel hit Williams multiple times in the head with a baseball bat before strangling and killing him.

The life sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

