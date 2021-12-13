Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Steven Alan Vogel, who was found guilty of Murder in the first degree and guilty of abuse of the corpse of Michael Williams, was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 5 years.

Officials in Jasper County found Williams’ body burning in a roadside ditch back on September 16th and quickly ruled the case a homicide. Investigators say Vogel hit Williams multiple times in the head with a baseball bat before strangling and killing him.

The life sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

