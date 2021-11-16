Vogel found guilty in Murder and Abuse of Corpse of Grinnell man

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today a jury found Steven Alan Vogel guilty of Murder in the first degree and guilty of abuse of the corpse of Michael Williams.

Officials in Jasper County found Williams’ body burning in a roadside ditch back on September 16th and quickly ruled the case a homicide. Investigators say Vogel hit Williams multiple times in the head with a baseball bat before strangling and killing him.

Vogel will be sentenced at a later date.

