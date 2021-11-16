Show You Care
Vogel found guilty in Murder and Abuse of Corpse of Grinnell man

Steven Vogel
Steven Vogel(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today a jury found Steven Alan Vogel guilty of Murder in the first degree and guilty of abuse of the corpse of Michael Williams.

Officials in Jasper County found Williams’ body burning in a roadside ditch back on September 16th and quickly ruled the case a homicide. Investigators say Vogel hit Williams multiple times in the head with a baseball bat before strangling and killing him.

Vogel will be sentenced at a later date.

