Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a Grinnell man who was killed last September traveled from New York, Texas, and Florida to attend the trial.

Steven Vogel is on trial for first degree murder and abuse of corpse. Prosecutors believe he beat, then strangled Michael Williams to death, and then left his body burning in a ditch.

Michael Williams’ family says they want people to remember him for who he was and not how he died.

“He was the jokester, the life of the party, he loved to dance and party. And he loved his kids,” said Williams’ father, James H. Byrd-Williams Sr.

But as the second day of the trial came to an end, they also want to bring attention to the details of his gruesome murder.

“From what I’ve been hearing from the prosecution and the evidence, he was hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat more than one time,” said Williams.

He says he was strangled by hanging and the family is calling it a hate crime.

Investigators say it was not and that the crime was fueled by jealousy.

Williams’ cousin, Lynda Nash, recounts watching the defendant in the courtroom.

“He is showing very minimum, if any, remorse, emotion, any of those things there, and that’s not right,” she told TV-9.

She says they hope this trial will provide them with closure, but also hopes to change the way a hate crime is defined in Iowa.

“Justice needs to be done, laws should be amended and changed. And that can be done, we just have to work together in order to do it,” said Nash.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning with closing arguments.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

Latest News

Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death
Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death
Stolen dogs returned home safe
Dogs returned home safe
Operation Give Birds is looking for families in need of food for Thanksgiving
Operation Give Birds is looking for families in need of food for Thanksgiving
Marion bridge construction
7th Avenue/Marion Boulevard to close for bridge construction