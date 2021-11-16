Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a Grinnell man who was killed last September traveled from New York, Texas, and Florida to attend the trial.

Steven Vogel is on trial for first degree murder and abuse of corpse. Prosecutors believe he beat, then strangled Michael Williams to death, and then left his body burning in a ditch.

Michael Williams’ family says they want people to remember him for who he was and not how he died.

“He was the jokester, the life of the party, he loved to dance and party. And he loved his kids,” said Williams’ father, James H. Byrd-Williams Sr.

But as the second day of the trial came to an end, they also want to bring attention to the details of his gruesome murder.

“From what I’ve been hearing from the prosecution and the evidence, he was hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat more than one time,” said Williams.

He says he was strangled by hanging and the family is calling it a hate crime.

Investigators say it was not and that the crime was fueled by jealousy.

Williams’ cousin, Lynda Nash, recounts watching the defendant in the courtroom.

“He is showing very minimum, if any, remorse, emotion, any of those things there, and that’s not right,” she told TV-9.

She says they hope this trial will provide them with closure, but also hopes to change the way a hate crime is defined in Iowa.

“Justice needs to be done, laws should be amended and changed. And that can be done, we just have to work together in order to do it,” said Nash.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning with closing arguments.

