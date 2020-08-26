Video
(KCRG)
Sign Up for a Weather Academy Visit from one of our Meteorologists
here
.
Download Workbook for Kindergarten through 2nd Grade
Download Workbook for 3rd through 5th Grade
Weather Units:
Click on a unit for information, a video, and a worksheet over that topic. The workbooks that can be downloaded above can also be incorporated in these units or used on their own.
Unit 1: Weather Basics
Unit 2: Fronts
Unit 3: Measuring Weather
Unit 4: Cloud Types
Unit 5: Severe Weather
Unit 6: Severe Weather: What to look out for & how it forms
Unit 7: Severe Weather Safety
Unit 8: Weather Instruments
Unit 9: Tropical Weather
Unit 10: Weather Experiments
Reference for Parents & Teachers