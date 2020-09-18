Investigation continues into discovery of burned body in rural Jasper County

KELLOGG, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Jasper County continue to investigate following the September 16 discovery of a burned body.

On that day, first responders in rural Kellogg received a report of a fire in the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue East.

There, emergency personnel extinguished a fire in a roadside ditch, and found a deceased body.

Officials said the ongoing investigation is being treated as a homicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Grinnell Police Department and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office are all now involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.