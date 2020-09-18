Advertisement

Investigation continues into discovery of burned body in rural Jasper County

(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Jasper County continue to investigate following the September 16 discovery of a burned body.

On that day, first responders in rural Kellogg received a report of a fire in the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue East.

There, emergency personnel extinguished a fire in a roadside ditch, and found a deceased body.

Officials said the ongoing investigation is being treated as a homicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Grinnell Police Department and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office are all now involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Unemployment rate in Iowa declines to 6.0 percent last month

Updated: moments ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in August to 6.0 percent.

News

Childcare agency adjusting program to provide online learning assistance for families

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Online learning in the Iowa City community school district will continue at least through the beginning of October. To better help families navigate through this time, a childcare agency in Iowa City has transformed their program.

Iowa

Investigation into Makeda Scott drowning at Lake MacBride finds death accidental

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Officials released the final findings in the investigation into the June 7 drowning death of Makeda Scott at Lake MacBride, saying they agree with autopsy findings.

Iowa

Gordmans to close all its eastern Iowa locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gordmans will soon close all of its locations in eastern Iowa and the surrounding areas.

Latest News

News

Gordmans to close all its eastern Iowa locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gordman's will soon close all of its locations in eastern Iowa and the surrounding areas.

News

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to campaign in Minnesota.

Iowa

Former intern may soon lead Iowa City Police Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Liston once served as an intern for the Iowa City Police Department. Now, he may soon lead it.

News

FDA Commissioner discusses challenges of approving a COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
KCRG-TV9 spoke to FDA Commissioner Doctor Stephen Hahn about the challenges of approving a vaccine.

News

Ankeny Community Schools see rising number of people in quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
In central Iowa, Ankeny Community Schools say the number of people in quarantine is rising.

Iowa

Des Moines may seek to be college hoops ‘bubble’ site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The structure of how college basketball will be played during the coronavirus pandemic is unclear, but leaders in Des Moines may push for the city to serve as a “bubble” site if that option is chosen.