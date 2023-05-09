Waterloo Police respond to dead person found at cemetary

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, at approximately 12:53 pm, law enforcement responded to the Elmwood Cemetery for a report of a deceased person that had been discovered.

Responders arrived and located a deceased male lying on the ground.

After an investigation, Waterloo Detectives determined that no foul play was discovered.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

