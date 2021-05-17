Advertisement

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment.

About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials.

The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.

Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines, and the evacuation order was in effect Monday.

The west end of the town had been evacuated. Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had collapsed underneath the train.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death
(file graphic)
Iowa City Police investigating suspicious death after man with gunshot wounds crashes car
(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
(file photo)
Iowa reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
Des Moines district won’t retain embattled superintendent

Latest News

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa
Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Officials release name of teen that died in rollover crash in Black Hawk County
Marshalltown man driving a golf cart dies after collision with SUV