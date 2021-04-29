Advertisement

Two years after a fatal shooting in Waterloo, family of Micalla Rettinger still waiting for closure

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday was the two year anniversary of the day Micalla Rettinger, a UNI graduate and softball player, was killed in a shooting.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with Micalla’s father, Steve Rettinger, on Wednesday. He says he remembers his daughter as kind, loving, and a force of good in the world.

Micalla, who also went by the nickname KK, was a star softball player at UNI and was on the path to becoming a dentist.

“I think she put only good into the world,” Steve Rettinger said. “She loved softball, loved UNI, loved her family, loved her teammates, and her coaches.”

Police say someone fired a gun as Micalla drove on Highway 218 near Waterloo, early in the morning on April 28th, 2019. A bullet hit her, killing her, and also injured her boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat.

Rettinger says Micalla’s family and friends gathered at her grave site in suburban Kansas City on her birthday and on the anniversary of her death this year-coming together to celebrate her life.

“Her two sisters Ellayna and Maria usually sing a few of her favorite church songs, and John Denver songs,” he said. “We’ll have a prayer, and we’ll usually have some refreshments.”

Waterloo Police say the investigation is still ongoing. There is a $58,000 reward for information leading to closure in the case. Anybody with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 and use extension 7. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477), or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison
Micalla Rettinger (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
Two years since unsolved shooting death of former Northern Iowa student
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

Latest News

Officers Gamperl (left), Neyen (center), and Hudson (right) say they have received training in...
New Dubuque police officers looking forward to changing perceptions of law enforcement
Independence Police are warning people about a scam that involves pictures of rental properties...
Independence Police warn of rental scam
Viewers watch "Wolfwalkers" at Iowa City's Chauncey Swan Park on April 28, 2021, as part of the...
Free outdoor movie showings offered this summer at ‘FilmScene in the Park’
FilmScene in the Park
'FilmScene in the Park' kicks off for inaugural summer season