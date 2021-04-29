Two years after a fatal shooting in Waterloo, family of Micalla Rettinger still waiting for closure

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday was the two year anniversary of the day Micalla Rettinger, a UNI graduate and softball player, was killed in a shooting.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with Micalla’s father, Steve Rettinger, on Wednesday. He says he remembers his daughter as kind, loving, and a force of good in the world.

Micalla, who also went by the nickname KK, was a star softball player at UNI and was on the path to becoming a dentist.

“I think she put only good into the world,” Steve Rettinger said. “She loved softball, loved UNI, loved her family, loved her teammates, and her coaches.”

Police say someone fired a gun as Micalla drove on Highway 218 near Waterloo, early in the morning on April 28th, 2019. A bullet hit her, killing her, and also injured her boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat.

Rettinger says Micalla’s family and friends gathered at her grave site in suburban Kansas City on her birthday and on the anniversary of her death this year-coming together to celebrate her life.

“Her two sisters Ellayna and Maria usually sing a few of her favorite church songs, and John Denver songs,” he said. “We’ll have a prayer, and we’ll usually have some refreshments.”

Waterloo Police say the investigation is still ongoing. There is a $58,000 reward for information leading to closure in the case. Anybody with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 and use extension 7. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477), or visit their website.

