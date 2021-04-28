Two years since unsolved shooting death of former Northern Iowa student

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two years have passed since a fatal shooting in Waterloo that remains unsolved.

Micalla Rettinger, 25, who also went by the nickname KK, was struck by a bullet in the neck while driving on U.S. Highway 218 near the Greenhill Road exit in Waterloo at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She later died from her injuries. Adam Kimball, 32, was a passenger in the car and was injured by the bullet in the incident.

Police said soon after her death that there is no indication that Rettinger, nor the vehicle she was driving, was intentionally targeted during the shooting.

A reward for information in the shooting was posted by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and was increased to $58,000 at a later date. Anybody with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 and use extension 7. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477), or visit their website.

Rettinger graduated in 2016 with a degree in biology from Northern Iowa. She also played outfield for the school’s softball team, starting in dozens of games and recording high batting averages.

“We lost a member of the Panther family. We are devastated to learn of the senseless death of Micalla Rettinger,” Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris said, in a statement shortly after the incident. “This news is heartbreaking to our softball team, UNI Athletics and the entire campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Micalla’s family and friends.”

Rettinger, originally of Kansas City, Kansas, earned second-team all-conference honors for the Missouri Valley Conference during her junior and senior seasons. She also led the team in hits during her junior year, recording an on-base percentage of .356.

“I am devastated. KK was a pretty special kid to us,” head softball coach Ryan Jacobs said, in a statement. “I can still see the smile on her face and I remember the way she always thought of other people first in a genuine way. When we had youth camps, she was the one that all of the kids on campus would be drawn to. This is a huge loss to our team and everyone that knew her.”

