Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A priest at a Cedar Rapids Catholic church was asked for, and submitted, his resignation after an investigation into violations of the Archdiocese’s standards of conduct in the workplace.

Father Pierre Joseph, who served as pastor at the Immaculate Conception and St. Wenceslaus parishes, has resigned, effective immediately. A statement issued to parishioners by the Archdiocese of Dubuque said that it was the result of their “process of handling human resource and abuse allegations.”

“The request was in response to allegations made to the Archdiocese that Father Pierre behaved in a way that was perceived to be off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate,” the Archdiocese wrote, in the statement. “The allegations were heard, and the Archdiocese followed its policies and procedures for Standards of Conduct in the workplace. No further formal actions were taken.”

Father Aaron Junge will temporarily serve as the administrator of the parishes, the Archdiocese said.

Read the full statement from the Archdiocese below:

The Archbishop’s request and Father Pierre’s resignation should not be taken to mean that the allegations were proven to be true, or that he admitted guilt. Rather, the allegations are now in the public forum, are the subject of talk, and have resulted in a workplace experienced as irreparably hostile. So, after much consultation, thought and prayer, no better recourse presented itself than to ask Father Pierre for his resignation.

We hold him in prayer and wish him well.

Father Aaron Junge will serve as Administrator of the parishes until the new Pastor is able to assume his duties.

