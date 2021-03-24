Advertisement

Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A priest at a Cedar Rapids Catholic church was asked for, and submitted, his resignation after an investigation into violations of the Archdiocese’s standards of conduct in the workplace.

Father Pierre Joseph, who served as pastor at the Immaculate Conception and St. Wenceslaus parishes, has resigned, effective immediately. A statement issued to parishioners by the Archdiocese of Dubuque said that it was the result of their “process of handling human resource and abuse allegations.”

“The request was in response to allegations made to the Archdiocese that Father Pierre behaved in a way that was perceived to be off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate,” the Archdiocese wrote, in the statement. “The allegations were heard, and the Archdiocese followed its policies and procedures for Standards of Conduct in the workplace. No further formal actions were taken.”

Father Aaron Junge will temporarily serve as the administrator of the parishes, the Archdiocese said.

Read the full statement from the Archdiocese below:

The Archbishop asked for and received the resignation of Father Pierre Joseph as Pastor of Immaculate Conception parish and St. Wenceslaus parish, effective immediately. The request was in response to allegations made to the Archdiocese that Father Pierre behaved in a way that was perceived to be off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate. The allegations were heard, and the Archdiocese followed its policies and procedures for Standards of Conduct in the workplace. No further formal actions were taken.

The Archbishop’s request and Father Pierre’s resignation should not be taken to mean that the allegations were proven to be true, or that he admitted guilt. Rather, the allegations are now in the public forum, are the subject of talk, and have resulted in a workplace experienced as irreparably hostile. So, after much consultation, thought and prayer, no better recourse presented itself than to ask Father Pierre for his resignation.

We hold him in prayer and wish him well.

Father Aaron Junge will serve as Administrator of the parishes until the new Pastor is able to assume his duties.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday
Iowa wrestler Austin DeSanto will not be participating in the team’s ceremonies on Saturday...
Iowa Wrestler Austin DeSanto removed from Saturday night ceremony following incident after match
Benton Community student facing backlash over racist social media post
Investigators on scene in rural DeWitt, Iowa, on March 23, 2021. (WQAD TV)
Human remains discovered in DeWitt Monday night
The crash severely injured 19-year-old Caleb Warren and killed his father and stepfather.
Family of Maquoketa man seriously injured in car crash that killed father, stepfather asks for help

Latest News

Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch for project in county park
Some people in Blairstown raised concerns about the derecho mulch site at Hannen Lake Park...
Benton County Conservation using derecho debris as mulch
Tiffany O'Donnell, former television anchor and candidate for Cedar Rapids mayor.
O’Donnell pledges ‘fifth season of leadership’ in official launch of campaign for Cedar Rapids mayor
Beth
Priest resigns after internal investigation
Death of prison employees in Anamosa rattles city
Death of prison employees in Anamosa rattles city