9 Who Care

Nominations are accepted November 1 - November 30, 2020

Each year, KCRG-TV9 and our Show You Care Sponsors honor outstanding volunteers throughout Eastern Iowa.

Nominations are accepted during the month of November. Nine finalists are chosen by an independent panel of judges. The 9 Who Care award recipients are featured during a newscast and honored at a ceremony in February. During the ceremony, the award recipients are each presented with a $500 donation to give to their charity of choice.

Of these nine winners, one finalist will travel to Washington, D.C. to represent Eastern Iowa in a national competition for a Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award.

