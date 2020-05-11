Advertisement

9 Who Care

Published: May. 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
Nominations are accepted November 1 - November 30, 2020

Each year, KCRG-TV9 and our Show You Care Sponsors honor outstanding volunteers throughout Eastern Iowa.

Nominations are accepted during the month of November. Nine finalists are chosen by an independent panel of judges. The 9 Who Care award recipients are featured during a newscast and honored at a ceremony in February. During the ceremony, the award recipients are each presented with a $500 donation to give to their charity of choice.

Of these nine winners, one finalist will travel to Washington, D.C. to represent Eastern Iowa in a national competition for a Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award.

Nominations accepted through November 30.

Show You Care

Show You Care Spotlight: Masks for Linn Mar

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Becky Phelps
So far, Erin Thorson has made 1,200 masks for Linn Mar Community School District staff.

Show You Care

A+ for Education Nomination

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
A+ for Education Nomination

Iowa

FULL PRESSER: Reynolds gives update on recovery efforts, FEMA arrives in Cedar Rapids; Trump to visit Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on Monday to give an update on recovery efforts across the state with officials from FEMA and Alliant Energy.

Local

Operation BBQ Relief to provide meals to community members in need

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
The meals will be served between 12 and 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Small communities come together to clean up after Monday’s derecho

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Small communities across eastern Iowa were hit hard by Monday's derecho. They are now coming together to clean up and help each other out.

Local

Dozens of animals impacted after Cedar Valley Humane Society’s generator stolen

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
In a post published to Facebook, the organization said the generator had been stolen while staff went to purchase batteries for its new leaf blower.

Local

Small communities come together after Monday's storm

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
Smaller communities in eastern Iowa are coming together to help each other after Monday's storm.

News

New program at Hawkeye Community College introduces people to construction trades

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
A new program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is giving young people a chance to find a career path in the skilled trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is called “We Build Waterloo.”

Iowa

Neighborhood in Cedar Rapids raises money to make park more inclusive for children

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
Cleveland Park on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is now re-opened with renovations, and it was rebuilt with more than city funds.

Show You Care

Amana Arts Guild cancels 2020 Festival of the Arts

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
The Amana Art guild’s 2020 Festival of the Arts has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.