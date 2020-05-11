Upcoming Events

PLEASE NOTE: Many of the Show You Care events are cancelled or postponed, but organizations still need your support. Please visit the organizations’ website or facebook pages for updated information.

Great Eastern Iowa Duck Race

June 20, 2020

duckrace.com/cedarrapids

Join Daybreak Rotary at their VIRTUAL Great Eastern Iowa Duck Race on June 20th.

You can enter to win cash and other prizes by purchasing a virtual duck to race on Facebook Live.

Over the last 11 years, Daybreak Rotary has raised $700,000 for local youth organizations and they’re looking forward to another great year of racing and helping kids all over eastern Iowa.

Grab a duck (or 6) and let’s race to help Daybreak Rotary help kids.

For more information visit: duckrace.com/cedarrapids

In Her Shoes 5k Fun Run/Walk

Bridgehaven Pregnancy Support Center

July 18, 2020

Cedar Lake Loop and Virtual event



Lace ‘em up at Cedar Lake or on your own and support Bridgehaven by doing a 5k, raising funds and awareness.

Sign up at bridgehavencr.org and get a team together.

More information is available by email or phone:

rachel@bridgehavencr.org

(319) 364-8967