Advertisement

Coats for Kids

All New for 2020!
Published: May. 11, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Coats for Kids

Thousands of individuals in Eastern Iowa are in need of a warm winter coat. To serve this need, KCRG-TV9 and our Show You Care sponsors - Dave Wright Subaru, Eells & Tronvold, Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids, and GreenState Credit Union- are collecting online donations to buy new coats for those in need this year.

HEALTH CONCERNS PREVENT US FROM COLLECTING USED COATS IN 2020 SO WE’RE ASKING FOR YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT.

30 years of Coats For Kids wouldn’t be possible with your your support. Thank you for Showing You Care and donating to our effort to help those in need!

Make your secure online donation here or you can visit any eastern Iowa GreenState Credit Union location and deposit cash or check to Coats for Kids.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR DONATION! COATS FOR KIDS DONATION SITE

Latest News

Show You Care

A+ for Education Nomination

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A+ for Education Nomination

Iowa

FULL PRESSER: Reynolds gives update on recovery efforts, FEMA arrives in Cedar Rapids; Trump to visit Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on Monday to give an update on recovery efforts across the state with officials from FEMA and Alliant Energy.

Local

Operation BBQ Relief to provide meals to community members in need

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
The meals will be served between 12 and 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Small communities come together to clean up after Monday’s derecho

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Small communities across eastern Iowa were hit hard by Monday's derecho. They are now coming together to clean up and help each other out.

Latest News

Local

Dozens of animals impacted after Cedar Valley Humane Society’s generator stolen

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
In a post published to Facebook, the organization said the generator had been stolen while staff went to purchase batteries for its new leaf blower.

Local

Small communities come together after Monday's storm

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
Smaller communities in eastern Iowa are coming together to help each other after Monday's storm.

News

New program at Hawkeye Community College introduces people to construction trades

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
A new program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is giving young people a chance to find a career path in the skilled trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is called “We Build Waterloo.”

Iowa

Neighborhood in Cedar Rapids raises money to make park more inclusive for children

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
Cleveland Park on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is now re-opened with renovations, and it was rebuilt with more than city funds.

Show You Care

Amana Arts Guild cancels 2020 Festival of the Arts

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
The Amana Art guild’s 2020 Festival of the Arts has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Show You Care

Show You Care Support Request

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT
Show You Care Support Request