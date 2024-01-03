Many Iowa businesses aren’t using Mobile IDs month after its launch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the rise of digital versions of credit or debit cards, you’d think a digital version of an I-D would be just as popular. But many Iowans say they’re wary about it.

With dozens of bars, vape, and liquor stores within Cedar Rapids, you’d think many would have experience with Mobile IDs.

But after KCRG called more than 30 stores that sell alcohol or tobacco products, one reporter discovered this isn’t the case.

Only two had heard about the program. And only one had actually used it before.

“It’s definitely in its infancy. I think a lot of people are still trying to get educated about it. We don’t see a ton of people take advantage of it, we see a lot of people use their cards.” said Central Iowa Vapors Chief Strategy Officer. Central Iowa Vapors is one of the stores in Cedar Rapids that accepts Mobile IDs.

One vape store manager a KCRG reporter spoke with said he’s used the program, but prefers not to. He claimed there might be an increased risk of minors being able to use it to get alcohol or tobacco with a screen shot.

But Hartman says this fear is unwarranted.

“What we have found is they do a great job age-gating it. You’re not able to screenshot, you’re not able to share your code. When you download the mobile ID and you put it into your phone, it’s recognizable only to you. It’s non-shareable.” said Hartman.

In addition, she says she hasn’t seen much benefit to her business, so much as she seen benefits for customers in this digital age.

“Everybody uses their phone. I don’t know somebody that doesn’t use a phone. It more is just convenience in not having to have a plethora of items that you have to carry with you like a phone, a wallet, a purse.” said Hartman.

Currently, Iowa DOT is working to increase use of the program by promoting it on their social media and offering webinars for interested businesses.

But Hartman says it’s going to take more participation before the program becomes normalized.

“It really comes down to more businesses getting on board with it. It’s legal, it’s operational, and more people need to use it. " said Hartman.

The Iowa DOT warns Mobile I-D is not used at all businesses or during traffic stops, so they say people should still keep their physical cards close by.

