Suicide rates across the U.S. rise, Iowan mental health providers struggle to meet demand

2022 saw the largest number of suicide deaths since 1941.
Americans under 35 saw their suicide rates drop last year. But all age groups above that above that age increased.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Assistant Professor Jonathan Platt says 2022′s suicide rates increased across the country. But the CDC data shows age is a factor.

Suicide rates for all age groups over 35 increased. But those 34 and younger saw suicide rates actually drop.

“On average, for younger people, suicide rates are leveling off and, to some extent in some groups, appear to be going down a littler bit.” said Platt.

The largest drop was for children ages 10-14 - the suicide rate dropped 18%. For Americans ages 15 to 24, suicide rates dropped 9%, which might be due to younger generation’s attitudes about mental health.

“The stigmas around mental health and the acute mental health crises that can lead to a suicidal act, that is decreasing. Young people are more comfortable talking about their mental health now than they used to be” said Platt.

While the 2022 data shows improving data for younger people, one mental health advocate says this doesn’t align with what she’s seen.

“It’s really a wide variety of age groups. It’s not just the high school kids. We’re seeing it as low as elementary school kids that are struggling.” said Kobey Swartz, a board member for Alive and Running Iowa, a Dunkerton-based suicide prevention nonprofit.

And she thinks many Iowans struggle to access mental health support.

“There’s starting to become more and more outreach centers, but I feel, even still, there’s a lot of people that don’t know what’s locally available to them.” said Swartz

And without adequate mental health care, Swartz says continuous support is the best way to help those struggling with suicidal ideation.

“It’s continuing to check in on your people. Just continually making sure that they’re okay. Even if it’s just a “how are you doing today” and being a listening ear. A smile, a hug, those things go so far” said Swartz.

The Department of Justice says Iowa ranks last when it comes to the number of psychiatric beds available, and near the bottom for the number of psychiatrists licensed in the state.

If you are struggling, you can always contact the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

