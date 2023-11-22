Human remains found in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 5th, 2023, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded one mile south of the 1300 block of 180th Street for a report that human remains had been located in a field just west of Manchester by some pheasant hunters.

The remains were removed from the scene and taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification. Officials have still not positively identified the remains, but believe that they are those of Brian Burns who was reported missing back on December 23rd, 2013.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding Brian Burns is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 563-927-3135.

