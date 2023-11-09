Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival to bring back Military Tribute Banners in 2024

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is bringing back its Military Tribute Banner Program for a fourth year next year.(Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is bringing back its Military Tribute Banner Program for a fourth year next year.

The banners honor both active-duty members and those who have retired from, or have been honorably discharged from, the United States Armed Forces.

The banners hang on light poles in downtown Cedar Rapids throughout the summer months.

The banners can also hang in the Veterans Memorial Building on Veterans Day next year.

Freedom Festival organizers provide a map to show where each banner is located.

The banners, which are sold on a first come, first served basis, cost $250. They are then hung for a period of time before going to the recipients after Veterans Day.

This year, the Freedom Festival is also accepting donations to the Honor a Veteran Fund, which will help cover the cost of a banner to honor someone who may not be able to afford one.

Next year’s Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival runs from June 14 through July 4.

For more information, click here.

