Small town shows big heart for inaugural Benton County Pride Event

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -Dozens of people headed to Riverside Park in Vinton Saturday to celebrate pride such as.

Kearns said “I came out in 2015 as gay and a few years later as bisexual.”

Organizers of Benton County Pride say the support on display Saturday carries a special message.

Last year, two people resigned from the Vinton Library after complaints from the community about the library’s display of LGBTQ books and books on President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Afterwards, crowds flooded Library board meetings demanding answers.

Erin Stark the Secretary of Benton County Pride said “Members of the LGBTQ community were felt made to feel less than welcome.”

Stark is the Benton County Pride Secretary -they hope events like this can help change the perspective they say some people might have of their community.

Stark said “Providing them a platform where maybe their voices can be heard more readily.”

Stark said despite concerns of how much support they’d receive for this inaugural event she says today has given her a lot of hope.

“I feel safe in saying that all of us have are going to end this event today with very full hearts.” said Stark.

Giving people like Kearns the freedom to be themselves

Kearns said “I would encourage everyone if you’re struggling in the closet, you want...just be strong and come be strong.”

