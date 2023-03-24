Show You Care
Iowa Federation of Labor against ‘child labor’ bills

Both bills change child labor laws, expanding what younger teens can do for work as well as expand work hours.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Federation of Labor calls two bills moving through the legislature ‘gross’ and ‘extreme’, saying they’ll put Iowa’s kids in dangerous jobs.

For example, 16 and 17-year-olds would be able to serve alcohol, and kids as young as 14 could work previously prohibited jobs if it’s considered an approved training program.

The House version also allows 16 and 17-year-olds to work in mining and in shipping and assembly in meatpacking plants.

Other groups, including the Iowa Restaurant Association, support the bills citing workforce shortages.

Tomorrow, the Iowa Federation of Labor will hold a day of action around the state against changes to child labor laws.

