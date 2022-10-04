Show You Care
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m.

The incident happened in the 13000 block of Hammerand Road east of Sherrill.

First responders were able to get Schmitt out from under the tractor and took him to MercyOne Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

