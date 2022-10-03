Show You Care
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident

(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a tractor rolled in rural Dubuque County on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:39 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident in the 13700 block of Hammerand Road, located east of Sherrill. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor had rolled, pinning the operator underneath. The person was able to be removed from the scene, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

