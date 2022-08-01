Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Clear Creek Amana softball coach is charged with having sex with a student-athlete 15 years ago, when she was just 15.

James Anthony White was arrested Sunday on two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported in March 2022 that she and White had engaged in a sexual relationship when she was a freshman on White’s softball team. Investigators say the victim described two specific instances when the two had sex, once while she was a freshman, the unidentified victim says White instructed her to drive out to a rural road in Johnson County where they had sex in White’s car. The other time happened in 2007 at White’s home while his wife was away at a softball tournament. The victim was 15 at the time.

In the complaint, police describe White’s behavior would “indicate the defendant engaged in a pattern, practice and/or scheme of sexual misconduct”.

White coached Clear Creek Amana from 1995 to 2012, leading the Clippers to 6 state titles, before he left for Solon in 2013. He resigned there in 2017 with his wife taking over at the time.

