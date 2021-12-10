Iowa wrestling legend Mark Reiland dies at 52

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa wrestler and longtime Iowa City West High coach Mark Reiland died Wednesday night.

Reiland won a national championship at Iowa in 1991.

He coached for two years at Solon before starting an 18 year coaching tenure at Iowa City West. He won seven state championships at West before retiring in 2018.

His contemporaries remember the adulation he received as a wrestler and coach.

“He was beloved by all his former athletes they loved him they had so much respect for him,” said former Iowa wrestler Mark Ironside. “He was a huge ambassador for the sport of wrestling and like Wyatt Schultz here that passed away earlier this summer we just lost a couple of great people in the sport of wrestling here in Iowa.”

