Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa wrestling legend Mark Reiland dies at 52

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa wrestler and longtime Iowa City West High coach Mark Reiland died Wednesday night.

Reiland won a national championship at Iowa in 1991.

He coached for two years at Solon before starting an 18 year coaching tenure at Iowa City West. He won seven state championships at West before retiring in 2018.

His contemporaries remember the adulation he received as a wrestler and coach.

“He was beloved by all his former athletes they loved him they had so much respect for him,” said former Iowa wrestler Mark Ironside. “He was a huge ambassador for the sport of wrestling and like Wyatt Schultz here that passed away earlier this summer we just lost a couple of great people in the sport of wrestling here in Iowa.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman

Latest News

Iowa City Community School District adds day off for Lunar New Year
Iowa City Community School District adds day off for Lunar New Year
Iowa City Community School District adds day off for Lunar New Year
Iowa City Community School District adds day off for Lunar New Year
81 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cedar Rapids, 64 of them unvaccinated
81 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cedar Rapids, 64 of them unvaccinated
Fire at 1796 Timber Ridge Dr in Linn County(PHOTO: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Vehicle fire in Linn County destroys garage