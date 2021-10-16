Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two days after the United Auto Workers overwhelmingly rejected a new contract agreement with John Deere, the CEO and Chairman reported selling $72,473 of company stock.

The filing, which was made with the Security and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, said CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors John May began selling stocks in March 2021. However, SEC rules require documentation filed within two business days following the transaction date.

Around 10,000 United Auto Workers across the country, including many in Iowa, began a strike on the company the day after the filing was reported on Wednesday.

John Deere’s stock, which is under its formal name of Deere and Company, is down around 6.3% during the last month. The stock decreased by around 3% in the last five days.

The company didn’t immediately respond to comment at the time of publication.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
A tikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community...
College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa State Patrol Trooper in critical condition after Thursday night crash
Marion Police investigate a shooting outside of QDogs Restaurant located along Blairs Ferry...
Marion Police investigate shots fired in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Overnight oats are a quick breakfast meal prep option.
Meal prepping your breakfast for an easier morning
Firefighters work the scene of an apartment fire at Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids on...
Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire
Overnight oats.
Meal prepping for breakfast for an easier morning
John Deere strike picketers.
Deere strike continues, CEO discloses stock sale