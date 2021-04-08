Arrest made in Cedar Rapids animal abuse case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for throwing and kicking a 12-week-old puppy.

Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, was arrested and charged with Animal Abuse Causing Serious Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, after an investigation by Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with animal abuse after police say he threw a puppy to the ground and kicked it, causing serious injuries. (Linn County Jail)

On April 1st, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids received a phone call from a concerned individual who was in possession of an injured 12-week-old male Golden Retriever. The individual said that they took possession of the puppy after a teenager left the animal at their house.

Authorities say Cliff grabbed the puppy by the skin on the back of its neck, threw it on the ground, then kicked the puppy, causing it to be forced out of the room it was in.

Police say this happened after the puppy had defecated on a bed and continued to defecate on the floor after being thrown to the ground.

The puppy sustained serious injuries, including two fractured legs, a right rear femur fracture, and a right front metacarpal fracture.

The non-profit Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids have facilitated surgical care for the puppy and named the puppy Kimble. He has been hospitalized since April 1st and had surgery on April 6th.

Cliff was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center.

