Advertisement

Arrest made in Cedar Rapids animal abuse case

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for throwing and kicking a 12-week-old puppy.

Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, was arrested and charged with Animal Abuse Causing Serious Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, after an investigation by Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with animal abuse after...
Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with animal abuse after police say he threw a puppy to the ground and kicked it, causing serious injuries.(Linn County Jail)

On April 1st, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids received a phone call from a concerned individual who was in possession of an injured 12-week-old male Golden Retriever. The individual said that they took possession of the puppy after a teenager left the animal at their house.

Authorities say Cliff grabbed the puppy by the skin on the back of its neck, threw it on the ground, then kicked the puppy, causing it to be forced out of the room it was in.

Police say this happened after the puppy had defecated on a bed and continued to defecate on the floor after being thrown to the ground.

The puppy sustained serious injuries, including two fractured legs, a right rear femur fracture, and a right front metacarpal fracture.

The non-profit Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids have facilitated surgical care for the puppy and named the puppy Kimble. He has been hospitalized since April 1st and had surgery on April 6th.

Cliff was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center.

Animal Care & Control Investigating Animal Abuse Case (Media Release - April 6, 2021) Cedar Rapids Animal Care and...

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during a trip...
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Border
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches...
"You always have to be ready" Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches down in Cedar Rapids