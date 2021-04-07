Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control asking for help in potential animal abuse case

Kimble, a 12-week-old golden retriever puppy, turned into Critter Crusaders of Eastern Iowa and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control after a person reported that it was left at their house by a teenager.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are asking for assistance in an investigation into possible animal abuse.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids received a report on April 1 from a person who had come into possession of an injured male golden retriever. The dog, only 12-weeks-old, had been left by a teenager at the person’s home. Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control was brought into the investigation as a result of the report.

The dog, who has been given the name Kimble, had two fractured legs, one on the right rear leg and one on the right front leg. Officials believe that someone may have slammed the puppy against the ground, leading to the fractures in the legs.

Kimble underwent surgery for some of his injuries on Tuesday, according to officials. He remains in animal hospital care, arranged by Critter Crusaders.

Anybody with information about the puppy should call Animal Care and Control at (319) 286-5993. A reward is available if the information leads to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

