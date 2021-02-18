Advertisement

Sugarfire celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day with “Wall of Giving”

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One Cedar Rapids restaurant celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day with the start of its “Wall of Giving.”

Sugarfire, on Edgewood Road SW, set up a display inside their building this week. People can purchase a meal for someone they don’t know., then employees will hang the ticket on the wall. When someone comes in and needs food, they can pick any of the tickets to receive a free meal.

“For us to do something positive in Cedar Rapids has been numerous this year starting in August with the derecho and then continuing with, you know, the pandemic and the bitter cold temperatures and just the unemployment rates, and things like that, you know,” said Angela Guzman, General Manager of Sugarfire. “Like I said, the need in the community isn’t ever going away and sometimes we just all have to work together to lift each other up.”

Sugarfire said anyone is invited to contribute by either picking something off the menu or buying a gift card.

