Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City to reopen pool on reservation-only basis October 1

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The pool at Mercer Park Aquatic Center will officially reopen on October 1, on a reservation-only basis.

Iowa City Parks and Recreation said it will be taking reservations starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reservations cost $4 per lane, per hour, and are open to both residents and non-residents. Reservations will initially be for 45-minute blocks of time for lap swimming for those 16 years of age or older. Parents or guardians of children 12-15 years of age must reserve an additional lane with their adult reservation.

Social distancing guidelines will still be practiced at the facilities. Visitors will be required to wear a mask when not in the water and must maintain 6-feet of social distancing from others.

Pool passes remain suspended at this time. However, passes that were purchased before the pool was closed will be honored when it resumes regular operations.

Pass holders can request a refund by contacting Sydney Stodola at Sydney-Stodola@iowa-city.org.

