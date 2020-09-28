Advertisement

Worthington community shows support as volunteer fire department adapts fundraiser amid pandemic

By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One Sunday every September, the sizzle of sirloins on the grill summons hundreds of people out to the Worthington Community Fire Department’s steak fry.

“This is the hot spot,” Rebecca Shady of nearby Dyersville said. “It’s usually pretty packed, and sometimes I know it’s hard to get tickets, and in years past, I’ve struggled to get tickets before they’re sold out.”

Shady said both of her parents work for the volunteer fire department, so she attends each year — even as the pandemic forced the department to change its typical format of a community meal in 2020.

“I was worried that it would be canceled, but I figured that they’d be able to find some way to be innovative and make it happen yet,” Shady said.

They did, with the steak fry going curbside.

“This is actually the only fundraiser that our directors do every year,” Chief Rick Wolfe said. “So we normally serve about 800 people.”

Wolfe said they sold just shy of 700 tickets this year, as cars lined up to pick up their steaks and sides in Styrofoam boxes handed to them through the window.

Canceling wasn’t an option for the 25-person volunteer department, Wolfe said.

“In the volunteer fire departments, we don’t charge for calls, so everything we do comes out of our directors' budget, the money we get from our cities as far as fire protection, and the monies we get through the county,” he said.

The department relies on steak fry funds to buy new equipment, including a pump truck they bought a few years ago. The steak fry tradition started in 2013 to raise money for the truck, and funds raised Sunday would go toward paying it off.

“This truck replaced a 30-year-old truck. I’m not sure — this year or next year, we should have this truck paid off,” Wolfe said.

If a pandemic couldn’t cancel the 2020 steak fry, a little wet weather Sunday wasn’t going to either.

“This is huge to us and huge to me,” Wolfe said. “You always cross your fingers when you’re doing a fundraiser like this or any fundraiser that hopefully the community does come out and support you.”

This year, the Worthington community did.

But like a lot of folks, Shady said she hopes 2021 brings the steak fry back to its regular setup.

“Definitely return to everybody sitting together,” Shady said. “It’s a big community down here, so getting to socialize with everyone, that’s half the fun.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire department adapts fundraiser in response to pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Worthington Community Fire Department held a drive-thru steak fry on Sunday.

News

SYC: Maquoketa Valley High School honors two students who died by naming them Homecoming King and Queen

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
SYC: Maquoketa Valley High School honors two students who died by naming them Homecoming King and Queen

News

Child in Marion dies after motor vehicle collision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Child in Marion dies after motor vehicle collision

Local

4-Year-Old dies after being hit by vehicle in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Today a 4-year-old hit this week by a vehicle in Marion died from their injuries.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa native says superior officers in the army sexually assaulted and harassed her

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An Iowa native says her superior officers in the army sexually assaulted and harassed her earlier this year.

Local

Buchanan County man arrested for sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department arrested Matthew Glenn Barth on twelve counts of Sexual Abuse – 2nd Degree. The arrest was made after a joint investigation between the two agencies.

News

Waterloo Police asking for tips after mass shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Waterloo Police asking for tips after mass shooting

News

After derecho damage, church planning return to indoor services

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
River of Life Church's 900 person sanctuary was exposed to the elements after the August 10th derecho. The church now has the green light to safely return to another portion of the building, after weeks of outdoor service.

Local

Manchester man sentenced to 10 years for chase that injured deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Manchester man who hit a pedestrian and then led authorities on a chase through several Iowa counties has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

National

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it, and then ran when another officer shot at him.