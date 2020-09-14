University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

The University announced on Monday it will begin the winter 2020 session as planned on December 28, but will expand it by one week to allow for four weeks of instruction rather than three. The winter session will now end on January 22.

The university said lengthening the winter session will allow for select, high-priority classes to be taught, many of which will be taught online.

The spring 2021 semester will now start on January 25. That’s one week later than previously planned.

Additionally, there will be no spring break.

The university said the decision to cancel spring break was made due to starting the semester a week later and due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The spring 2021 semester will end on May 14, though professional programs are allowed to choose to keep their current schedules.

Ending the spring 2021 semester on May 14 will allow the summer 2021 session to begin as scheduled on May 18.

