Cedar Rapids Schools names September 21 as start date after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District has identified a new start date for the 2020-2021 school year after the August 10 derecho caused damage to every building in the district, delaying classes.

The district will begin classes on Monday, September 21, 2020. Elementary students will either attend classes in-person or online, depending on what their families chose as part of the Return to Learn plan options. Middle and high school students, with the exception of Metro High School, will be in online-only classes until further notice after repairs are completed at individual schools.

Buildings will not be used until they have been deemed safe for 75% of their capacity by the district’s insurance company. Secondary schools were damaged more severely than most of the elementary schools, according to officials, leading to the difference in style of learning options at the start of the year. Some of the secondary schools will be used for elementary students initially.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education approved the plan on Wednesday evening.

The school district still plans to finish the academic year on June 1, 2021, according to officials. The state granted the district a waiver for instructional hours, allowing them to finish the year on time.

More detailed information on the plan is available on the district’s website.

