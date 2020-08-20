Linn County REC: Power will be restored to all members by end of Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it expects to have power restored to all of its members by the end of the day Thursday, more than a week after the derecho storm caused widespread power outages in Iowa.

To help ensure all members have power restored, Linn County REC is asking its members to report their outage by calling 319-377-1587 or toll free at 1-800-332-5420.

Crews from Missouri, Minnesota and Iowa have assisted Linn County REC in the effort to restore power to more than 30,000 members.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.