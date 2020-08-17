University of Iowa anticipating revenue loss of $100 million due to fall sports moving to spring

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the fall sports season being postponed until the spring, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said the university is anticipating a revenue loss of around $100 million and a budget deficit of between $60-75 million.

This comes as the university alerts its football season ticket holders and per seat contribution commitments that the refund request deadline of August 14 is no longer valid.

Anyone who would like a refund can reach out to tickets@hawkeyesports.com. Ticket holders can choose to keep their tickets, which will be applied to the 2021 season.

Barta wrote in a letter addressed to Hawkeye fans that the university remains committed to student-athletes, and the winter and spring sport seasons.

Barta also outlined the next steps for Iowa’s athletic department, which include exploring how a spring season for fall sports will work and finalizing a plan to guide the department through the financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The university also recognized that moving fall sports to the spring will also impact businesses in the area that rely on Hawkeye events for support.

Read the full letter here.

