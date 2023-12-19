General Mills announces ‘downtime’ over the coming weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - General Mills has announced that a period of “downtime” will occur.

Manufacturing downtime is a period of time during which facility output is halted. Downtime often leads to temporary or permanent layoffs.

The company did not specify an exact number of employees affected by this, but did confirm the downtime would vary across the plant and would not impact the entire facility.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“It’s common for manufacturing plants to incur downtime. We try to anchor that to holidays when we’re able, to minimize any disruption.”

