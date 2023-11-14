Show You Care
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day

Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so employees can enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year, so employees can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

That goes for 550 locations, across eight states.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” Hy-Vee’s CEO Jeremy Gosch said in a press release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who’ve purchased holiday meal packs can schedule a time to pick up their orders on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

One Marion city worker is taking his passion project to the streets.
Marion City Worker maps streets on foot, running 700+ miles
