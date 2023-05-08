Show You Care
Thousands lose power, damage reported following severe storms Sunday afternoon

Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe rounds of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon produced large hail, damaging winds and stunning clouds as they moved through. Several thousand Iowans lost power and damage has been reported in several areas.

The storms moved into Eastern Iowa after 3 p.m. Sunday producing wind reports in excess of 70 miles per hour. Tree and minor structural damage has been reported across several counties including Linn and Johnson Counties. In the Amana Colonies, Amana Elementary School sustained roof damage as the storms moved through. Officials in West Liberty reported trees down across the city, with several roads blocked. City crews were quickly dispatched to clear trees to allow traffic to move through the city.

In the city of Mount Pleasant, residents report trees down on several homes and blocking city streets. Similar damage has been reported in the Iowa County community of Marengo. No serious injuries were reported in either community.

Several thousand Iowans lost power as the severe storms moved through. As of 8:45 p.m., more than 9,000 homes and businesses remained without power in southeast Iowa. The highest number of outages affected Johnson, Cedar, Louisa, Keokuk, Washington and Henry Counties. Utility companies have dispatched crews across the area to respond to the outages.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to emergency management officials.

The storms also produced stunning images. Hundreds of photos have been submitted to KCRG-TV9 YouNews, click here to see the photos and video.

