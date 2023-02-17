Four vehicles crash on icy Highway 30 near Atkins

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - An ice covered roadway caused a series of crashes on Highway 30 near Atkins, about four miles west of Cedar Rapids, on Friday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and went into the median just after 9 a.m.

While the driver was waiting for assistance, the driver of a pickup truck also lost control on the ice and went into the median, colliding with the SUV.

Deputies said that while they were helping the drivers in the median, the driver of a semi lost control and rolled over onto its side on the south side of the roadway.

While trying to avoid that crash, a second semi in the eastbound lanes jackknifed, blocking the right lane.

The driver of the SUV was the only person injured in the series of crashes, but deputies said he had only minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Traffic has since resumed on Highway 30.

