Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Four vehicles crash on icy Highway 30 near Atkins

Multiple cars crashed on the icy roadway on Highway 30 outside Atkins on Friday morning.
Multiple cars crashed on the icy roadway on Highway 30 outside Atkins on Friday morning.(Grace Mueller)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - An ice covered roadway caused a series of crashes on Highway 30 near Atkins, about four miles west of Cedar Rapids, on Friday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and went into the median just after 9 a.m.

While the driver was waiting for assistance, the driver of a pickup truck also lost control on the ice and went into the median, colliding with the SUV.

Deputies said that while they were helping the drivers in the median, the driver of a semi lost control and rolled over onto its side on the south side of the roadway.

While trying to avoid that crash, a second semi in the eastbound lanes jackknifed, blocking the right lane.

The driver of the SUV was the only person injured in the series of crashes, but deputies said he had only minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Traffic has since resumed on Highway 30.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Folk rock band, The Avett Brothers are coming to Cedar Rapids in June.
Folk rock band The Avett Brothers coming to Cedar Rapids in June
Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire at a building across from the...
Fire crews respond to fire across from Washington County courthouse
Nomination process open for 2023 Iowa's Best Burger Contest
Nomination process open for 2023 Iowa's Best Burger Contest