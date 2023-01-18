Show You Care
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home

Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July.(Hawaii News Now/File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo.

Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July.

According to court documents, Baxter was working as a licensed practical nurse when, in April of 2021, she was caught stealing and consuming two morphine pills that were intended for an elderly resident of the nursing home. An investigation by the nursing home discovered that Baxter had diverted 43 morphine pills for her own use over a two-week period that same month.

The elderly resident, who suffered pain from physical ailments, indicated to officials she had not received pain medication even though Baxter had documented that she had. n The nursing home terminated Baxter after she texted positive for opiates without having a prescription. Baxter admitted she falsified the elderly resident’s physical and electronic medical records.

While this case was pending, Baxter repeatedly violated the terms of her pretrial release and repeatedly used controlled substances. Baxter was convicted in state court of making a false report to law enforcement.

On January 4th, 2023, Baxter was sentenced to one-month imprisonment and a one-year term of supervised release. She agreed to forfeit her State of Iowa nursing license.

For help with opioid addiction go to: https://opioidhelp.iowa.gov/

