One person hurt in crash between bus and van in Black Hawk County

VOORHIES, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural southern Black Hawk County on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:50 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Hicks Road and W Reinbeck Road, also known as Iowa Highway 175. Deputies believe that a commercial van rear-ended a school bus at the intersection while traveling northbound on Hicks Road. The vehicles were owned by an agricultural company.

The driver of the van was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hudson Police Department and Reinbeck Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

