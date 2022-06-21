Marion mom relieved to have COVID vaccine for toddler

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Jenny Caswell’s two-and-a-half year old daughter is finally eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months.

Caswell is relieved her daughter will finally be eligible for a vaccine, especially in light of her health problems. “When she was two weeks old, she was hospitalized with RSV. And then she had to go to the University of Iowa because she had a partially collapsed lung.”

Caswell’s daughter was born in December 2019, “right when COVID started.” Caswell said having a baby who couldn’t be vaccinated throughout the pandemic was “very rough.”

Caswell is a speech language pathologist, and her work involves visiting schools and interacting with “60 to 80 kids and all the teachers in the building.” She said working in schools always made her worried she was going to bring COVID-19 home to her daughter.

“All of that risk was hard because I didn’t know if I was going to be the one to bring it in,” she said.

Caswell and her family mitigated the risk in several ways. Last year, her older child attended a small in-home day care. Caswell said there were three families at the facility during the day. She also said he attended virtual preschool that year.

This year, her son attended kindergarten in-person, but “he was one of the few kids that wore a mask up until he could be vaccinated.”

Caswell believed the vaccine would bring a big change for her family.

“We’re going to be able to do so much more now,” she said. “Just knowing that she has that extra layer of protection just gives me so much more peace of mind.”

