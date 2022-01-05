Iowa State Patrol releases ‘Operation C.A.R.E.’ data over the holiday period

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) has released data findings for the December 23rd through January 2nd period.

Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) is a program designed to reduce traffic accidents across the nation. The ISP have released their numbers in the hopes of improving crash awareness and reduction effort.

There were a total of 3,854 enforcement stops across the state - 2,661 of which were speeding violations.

148 people were pulled over for seatbelt violations and 33 were pulled over for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

There were 181 crashes which led to 5 fatalities. 12 stops led to felony arrests.

