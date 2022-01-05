Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol releases ‘Operation C.A.R.E.’ data over the holiday period

Iowa State Patrol says it did not meet its goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300 this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) has released data findings for the December 23rd through January 2nd period.

Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) is a program designed to reduce traffic accidents across the nation. The ISP have released their numbers in the hopes of improving crash awareness and reduction effort.

There were a total of 3,854 enforcement stops across the state - 2,661 of which were speeding violations.

148 people were pulled over for seatbelt violations and 33 were pulled over for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

There were 181 crashes which led to 5 fatalities. 12 stops led to felony arrests.

