Modified sales tax would fund Solon’s new fire station

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Solon voters will soon decide if a local option sales tax should support the new fire department.

Voters passed the 1% local option sales tax in 2014 to support streets, sewers, and activities for children and older residents. It will expire in 2025. But unlike the current version, the decision on the ballot won’t have a sunset.

”The city council is asking voters to eliminate that deadline, the 2025 sunset, to allow for more opportunities for future facilities,” Cami Rasmussen, the Solon City Administrator, said.

The modified penny tax plan will help Solon get its second fire station in a community that’s seen rapid growth.

“The local option sales tax, which is paid by all who are patrons of Solon businesses are therefore helping pay for the new fire station,” Rasmussen said.

The new fire station is set to open in the winter of 2022. Rasmussen points to the tangible results of the current local option sales tax as proof the city will make good use of the money.

”The funds that we’ve collected so far have been used to make many improvements throughout the city,” Rasmussen said. “But the bulk of it has been earmarked for two streets projects. That’s 5th Street and Stinocher Street.”

Rasmussen said only the new funds that would come in from the tax would go toward the fire station or other new projects, such as a community fitness facility.

”From what I’ve heard the city support is going to translate well into this public measure that’s going to be on the ballot,” Rasmussen said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

