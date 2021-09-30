Show You Care
NewBo City Market Oktoberfest kicks off

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The NewBo City market held its first day of Oktoberfest after a year of canceling due to the pandemic.

The Oktoberfest activities started Wednesday and run through the weekend. The event featured a German-style dinner from NewBo City Market vendors. Family Fun Day, the biggest event, happens Saturday. It’s free and starts after 2:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds goes back to the small businesses in the NewBo City Market business incubator.

“It’s not a secret that last year was tough,” Alexandra Olsen, the NewBo City Market marketing director, said. “We’re happy to be in place in Cedar Rapids where we have the resources to help small businesses.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

