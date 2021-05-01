Buffalo Bills select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The entire town of Lenox, Iowa was celebrating on Friday after Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. Brown was taken with the 93rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Entering the 2020 season, Brown was a preseason FCS All-American. When the Missouri Valley Conference canceled its season in the fall, Brown decided to focus on training for the draft. He spent his time in California training with former NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Staley.

Brown joins another fellow Iowa native on the Bills’ offensive lineman in Cedar Falls native and former Hawkeye Ike Boettger.

