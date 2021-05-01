Advertisement

Buffalo Bills select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown

National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field...
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The entire town of Lenox, Iowa was celebrating on Friday after Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. Brown was taken with the 93rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Entering the 2020 season, Brown was a preseason FCS All-American. When the Missouri Valley Conference canceled its season in the fall, Brown decided to focus on training for the draft. He spent his time in California training with former NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Staley.

Brown joins another fellow Iowa native on the Bills’ offensive lineman in Cedar Falls native and former Hawkeye Ike Boettger.

