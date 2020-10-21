Advertisement

Hotel Millwright to hold grand opening Wednesday in Amana

Iowa's only remaining textile mill is now a hotel and restaurant.
Iowa's only remaining textile mill is now a hotel and restaurant.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s only remaining textile mill is now also a hotel and restaurant.

The Hotel Millwright is set to have its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Amana.

The hotel has 65 rooms with a range of suites and event spaces.

The Corridor Business Journal reported the hotel reflects the early history of the Amana wool mill.

Amana Society’s CEO said they have COVID-19 protocols in place.

He also said the hotel will be an attractive lodging option for families looking to try something new.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Part of Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Cedar Rapids to close for debris removal

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A portion of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail will close for a day on October 27 for debris removal.

Iowa

Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grant eligibility expanded

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Workforce Development said it has amended the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant to expand eligibility to more applicants.

News

Hearing set for Wednesday for Denver security guard accused of fatally shooting pro-police demonstrator

Updated: 1 hours ago
A hearing is set for a security guard in Denver, Colorado accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator.

Iowa

Cedar Falls extends mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Falls City Council voted Monday to extend the city’s mask mandate until December 9.

Latest News

News

Grand Jurors release statements in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case says officers involved in the shooting could have faced homicide charges if prosecutors pursued them.

News

Cedar Falls extends mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Falls is extending its mask mandate until December 9th.

News

Senate to vote on $500 billion pandemic relief plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Senate is set to vote on a proposal worth 500 billion dollars in pandemic relief.

News

Barack Obama to hit campaign trail in support of Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting today former President Barack Obama will also hit the campaign trail in support of his former vice president, Joe Biden.

News

San Francisco using the term "Caren" for legislation that could fine racially biased emergency calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Caren stands for Caution - Against - Racially - Exploitative - Non-emergency phone calls.

News

Police protests turn deadly in Nigeria

Updated: 2 hours ago
Demonstrations have taken place across the country every day for nearly two weeks over claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion by a police unit known as the special anti-robbery squad.