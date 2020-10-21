Hotel Millwright to hold grand opening Wednesday in Amana
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s only remaining textile mill is now also a hotel and restaurant.
The Hotel Millwright is set to have its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Amana.
The hotel has 65 rooms with a range of suites and event spaces.
The Corridor Business Journal reported the hotel reflects the early history of the Amana wool mill.
Amana Society’s CEO said they have COVID-19 protocols in place.
He also said the hotel will be an attractive lodging option for families looking to try something new.
