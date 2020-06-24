Mother and boyfriend arrested and charged with child abuse in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa Police say officers arrested two people in connection with a child abuse investigation.

Police say on Saturday, June 20, just after 11 a.m., officers with a representative from the Iowa Department of Human Services responded to a report of a suspected child abuse at 2421 E. Main Street.

They says officers found a two year old girl at the home with bruises over her head and body. The girl was taken to a local hospital for a medical examination at the request of police and IDHS personnel.

Arrangements were made for all of the children who were living at the residence to stay in the custody of relatives while the investigation was being conducted.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police arrested the 2 year old child’s mother and her boyfriend regarding this investigation.

28 year old Ashley Karen Lindley-Moser and 24 year old Donald Vincent Graham have been charged with Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury.

