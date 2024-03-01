Oddsmakers have given the Washington State Cougars (2-0) the 29th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Washington State play in person!

At 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, the Cougars go head to head with the Idaho State Bengals at home.

Cougars NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington State Team Stats

Washington State is putting up 77.5 points per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while surrendering 66.5 points per contest (202nd-ranked).

Looking to place a futures bet on Washington State? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Washington State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Washington State has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Washington State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.