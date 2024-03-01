Currently, the Villanova Wildcats (0-0) are listed with the 23rd-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +7500 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats take the court against the Portland Pilots in a road game. The matchup commences at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10.

Wildcats NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7500)

Villanova Team Stats

The Wildcats went 13-2 at home last season and 13-1 away from home.

Villanova Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

