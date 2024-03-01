Right now, the Utah Utes (2-0) are listed with the fourth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +950 on the moneyline.

On Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 PM ET, the Utes take on the Baylor Bears in a road tilt.

Utes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +950 (Bet $100 to win $950)

Utah Team Stats

Utah is allowing 46.5 points per game this season (51st-ranked in college basketball), but it has really played well on offense, putting up 106.0 points per game (sixth-best).

Utah Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Utah has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

