The UCLA Bruins (2-0) are contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +1400 on the moneyline, the sixth-best odds of all college basketball teams.

The Bruins take the court against the Bellarmine Knights in a home game. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Bruins NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1400)

UCLA Team Stats

UCLA is 34th in the country with 91.0 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 74th with 50.5 points allowed per contest.

UCLA Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 UCLA has two wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

